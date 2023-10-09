LA Olympic Committee proposes 5 sports for 2028 Games

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games' Board of Directors Monday announced its proposal to include five new sports as part of the 2028 Olympic sports program, which they say would reflect the "diversity, optimism and creativity" of Los Angeles.

LA28 Games, a private organization delivering the Olympic Games to L.A., is calling for the inclusion of baseball/softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash as part of the sports lineup when the Olympic Games come to the city. The International Olympic Committee will consider and vote on the proposal during its meeting in Mumbai on Oct. 16, according to LA28.

"LA28's proposed sports ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it. They're relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe," Casey Wasserman, chair of the LA28 Games Board of Directors, said in a statement.

According to LA28 Games, the proposal will "strengthen relationships with international federations and professional leagues," as well as inspire a new generation of athletes and fans.

These five proposed sports would be in addition to the planned 28 Olympic events, including aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe, cycling, equestrian, fending, soccer, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

LA28 Games issued a request for information process for its proposal and received feedback from nine International Olympic Committee-recognized International Federations in June 2022.

The board of directors assessed any proposed sports using several criteria, such as economic responsibility, gender equality, sport integrity, fan interest and youth relevance.

"In building the Olympic sport program, we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what's possible for the games in Los Angeles," Kathy Carter, LA28 CEO, said in a statement.

"We approached the process holistically and authentically, ensuring that our decisions were grounded in the Games' commitment to fiscal responsibility. And we've landed on a bold and balanced proposal that will energize the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility," Carter added.