Homeless man sleeping under car fatally run over, police say

A woman made a gruesome discovery while she was on her way to work early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the incident was reported around 4 a.m. near Reseda Boulevard and Mayall Street in Northridge. Officials said the woman was pulling out onto Reseda Blvd. when she felt a "thump" as if she had hit something. Thinking it was an animal, she got out to assess the scene and realized it was a man.

She contacted authorities and once first responders arrived, the man was declared dead at the scene. Officials believe the man was homeless and had been sleeping underneath her car.

The woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It is not believed she'll face any criminal charges.

Reseda Blvd. was closed between Mayall and Lassen streets for the investigation. The road closure was set to be in place for several hours.