Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Boyle Heights
The shooting marks the second violent incident taking place in less than a week on LA's Metro system.

LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged between 18 and 25 years old – approached another man standing at Metro's Gold Line platform and then shot him., according to a report from the City News Service. 

After the shooting, the man allegedly carjacked a woman driving a white Lexus SUV nearby and took off from the scene. The suspect ultimately crashed the SUV at a construction site in Boyle Hights and was arrested on the spot, CNS reports.

Officials did not specify the shooting victim's conditions other than stable. No one else was hurt in the platform shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the alleged shooter-turned-carjacker.