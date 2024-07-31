LA Mayor Karen Bass prepares for 2nd trip to Paris for Olympics closing ceremony

After returning from the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris as part of an official presidential delegation, Mayor Karen Bass Wednesday was preparing for her second trip, during which she will receive and bring the official Olympic flag home to Los Angeles.

Bass traveled with first lady Jill Biden, Sen. Alex Padilla, D- California, and others for the opening ceremony in an effort to prepare the L.A. region to host the games in 2028 -- with the goal of bolstering small businesses, creating more local jobs, and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements.

"It was an honor to travel to Paris as part of the first lady's White House Delegation representing the United States on the world stage," Bass said in a statement. "I want to congratulate (Paris) Mayor (Anne) Hidalgo and Paris 2024 on a successful games so far and I thank them for opening their doors to us as we make crucial preparations for 2028."

"It is a top priority to ensure that these preparations benefit Angelenos for decades to come by helping local small businesses, creating local jobs and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles," her statement continued.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks during a press conference next to Paris Olympics mascots Phryges at the French Sports ministry in Paris on March 8, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

As mayor of Los Angeles, and as host city for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Bass will have an official role alongside Hidalgo at the closing ceremony. Bass will receive the official Olympic flag to bring home to Los Angeles.

Bass will travel to Paris Aug. 7-12 to continue meetings and participate in the closing ceremony, according to her office.

During her trip for the opening ceremony, Bass' staff reported five key takeaways with an eye toward 2028:

-- celebratating the games throughout the entire city;

-- prioritizing small and local businesses;

-- ensuring coordination and communication;

-- highlighting the integral role of volunteers; and

-- ensuring efficient and convenient transportation.

Paris officials adopted the slogan "Games Wide Open," with free arts and cultural programs, watch parties, fan festivals and team houses in all 17 districts and neighboring venue cities.

The city of Paris and its Olympic Games Delivery Authority, known as SOLIDEO, set a goal of awarding at least 25% of contracts to small- and medium- sized enterprises, and met or exceeded that goal. They also developed a "needs map" and other tools to ensure applicants understood what services would be needed to host the games. In an effort to replicate the endeavor, Bass' office will host a forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. More information is available at https://www.contractreadyla.org/event-details-registration/los-angeles- sports-and-entertainment-supplier-diversity-forum-2024.

The complexity of planning an event of the size, scope and duration of the Olympics "cannot be overstated," according to the mayor's office. That level of coordination is "well underway," Bass office added.

In Paris, cars are restricted from entering areas around most venues, encouraging public transit ridership and active transportation to venues and throughout the city. Los Angeles is working with Metro, LA28, Metrolink, Caltrans and the Southern California Association of Governments to ensure that public transportation is ready to handle the games in 2028.

Bass and her staff also spent time supporting Team USA, and observing the different venues in Paris, taking note of crowdflow and capacity, among other characteristics, according to her office.

The mayor also spoke at an event at the residence of Denise Campbell Bauer, who is the U.S. ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco, with French regional leaders, members of the delegation and Los Angeles officials.

The presidential delegation visited the Team USA High Performance Training Center, as well. Mayor Bass met with Team USA rugby and track athletes and coaches and leadership of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.