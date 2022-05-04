LA man intentionally set on fire in Pasadena back in 2021: Police

A man who died from burn injuries in Pasadena last year was intentionally set on fire, police announced Wednesday.

Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, 30, of Los Angeles, was found on Rockwood Road in Pasadena on Jan. 1, 2021 bloody and suffering from severe burns. Officers responded to the scene around 8 a.m. New Year's Day. Nieto was transported to the hospital in grave condition and later died from his injures.

Pasadena PD has continued to investigate this case, and now say that Nieto was targeted and intentionally set on fire, and that detectives have "new information and know there are people who possess intimate knowledge" about the murder.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to contact police at (626) 744-4241, or anonymously at (800) 222-8477.