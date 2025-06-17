LA man & British photojournalist file lawsuits over injuries at site of anti-ICE protests

The Brief A Los Angeles man and a British photojournalist have filed civil rights claims against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, alleging injuries from flashbang devices during recent protests. Sergio Espejo claims a flashbang device caused the amputation of his finger, while Nicholas Stern needed surgery for shrapnel removal after being hit by an explosive. Law enforcement officers have also sustained injuries from projectiles during the protests, prompting LASD Sheriff Luna to express concern for safety on both sides.



New details are emerging involving injuries sustained by protesters and members of law enforcement during the last several days of protests in Los Angeles.

What we know:

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles man filed a civil rights lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department alleging excessive force. The 33-year-old man, Sergio Espejo, claims a flashbang device struck him and detonated on impact, resulting in the amputation of his left pointer finger.

"I was waving my flag, and you could see the projectile hit," said Espejo. "It just exploded right in front of my face."

According to Espejo, the incident took place during the No Kings protest Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

"We weren’t rioters, we were protesters, I want people to know that," said Espejo. "I was chanting peaceful protest [with] my phone in my hand and a flag in the other. They blew the American flag right off me and my finger as well, with a less lethal grenade I believe."

British photojournalist Nicholas Stern has also filed a claim against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department accusing the agency of a civil rights violation. The photographer claims he needed surgery to remove shrapnel in his leg after deputies fired an "explosive" towards him and demonstrators.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows Stern get hit by the device last Saturday in Paramount, and then protesters can be seen carrying him to safety.

"The whole time I felt like I was going to pass out," said Stern. "The pain was so intense."

Ten Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have been injured in the protests so far, in addition to 10 Los Angeles police officers.

Members of law enforcement have had rocks, bricks, chunks of concrete, Molotov cocktails, and commercial-grade fireworks launched at them.

"I don’t want to see any more sheriff’s deputies injured, or anybody else on either side of this," said LASD Sheriff Luna.