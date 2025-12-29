LA man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at federal building to be arraigned

The Brief A Koreatown man faces federal charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at security officers inside a downtown L.A. federal building. The attack was reportedly motivated by the suspect’s anger over federal immigration enforcement policies and a recent eviction notice. The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday; he faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.



A Los Angeles man on Monday will be arraigned for allegedly attacking a federal building in downtown Los Angeles with Molotov cocktails.

What we know:

According to federal prosecutors, on Dec. 1, Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, arrived at the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St. on a bicycle carrying multiple shopping bags.

He is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail through an open employee entrance and a second device toward the public entrance, where people were waiting in line for security.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at Los Angeles Federal Building arrested: DHS

Federal officers arrested Jovel at the scene and discovered five additional incendiary devices and a lighter in his possession.

The building, which houses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, was partially evacuated while law enforcement and fire crews conducted an investigation.

Prosecutors contend the attack was a motivated act of violence fueled by anti-illegal immigration enforcement sentiment and personal frustration following an eviction notice.

What they're saying:

During his arrest and in subsequent statements, various parties have commented on the motivations and consequences of the incident:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jovel described his actions as "a terrorist attack" and told officers, "you're separating families."

Prosecutors contend that Jovel yelled for bystanders to "start shooting these," while referring to the federal officers.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated: "This case exemplifies how misleading and hateful rhetoric against federal law enforcement can and does result in violence. Irresponsible rhetoric by politicians and activists have real-world consequences. It must stop."

What's next:

Jovel remains held without bond as he awaits trial.

He faces a single felony count of attempted malicious damage of federal property.

If convicted of the charge, prosecutors noted that he could face a sentence ranging from five to 20 years in federal prison.