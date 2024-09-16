3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu area

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS indicates the quake occurred at 4:22 a.m. about 7 miles north of Malibu with a depth of about 7 miles.

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

The earthquake struck during a live broadcast of Good Day LA as the morning show was going into a commercial break. See the reactions below.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

This is the third quake to strike in the Malibu area in recent days. A 4.7-magnitude quake was felt across Southern California on Sept. 12, followed by a 3.4 quake the following day, notably, on Friday the 13th.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

SUGGESTED: