3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu area

By
Updated  September 16, 2024 8:05am PDT
MALIBU, Calif. - A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS indicates the quake occurred at 4:22 a.m. about 7 miles north of Malibu with a depth of about 7 miles. 

The earthquake struck during a live broadcast of Good Day LA as the morning show was going into a commercial break. See the reactions below.

This is the third quake to strike in the Malibu area in recent days. A 4.7-magnitude quake was felt across Southern California on Sept. 12, followed by a 3.4 quake the following day, notably, on Friday the 13th. 

There were no reports of damage or injuries. 

