LA elementary schools begin week of LGBTQ+ lessons

As October marks LGBTQ History Month and coincides with National Coming Out Day, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has introduced suggested lesson plans aimed at fostering inclusivity and educating students about LGBTQ+ topics. These lesson plans have sparked both support and controversy among parents and educators.

The LAUSD Board of Education has provided elementary teachers with a week-long curriculum designed to coincide with National Coming Out Day, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community and promoting inclusivity. While the district emphasized that the initiative is not solely about National Coming Out Day for children, it aligns with the occasion to raise awareness and understanding.

The curriculum, detailed in a toolkit, encompasses various activities and discussions centered on identity. Students are encouraged to explore questions such as "Who am I?" and "What does it mean to feel good about myself and celebrate others?" One of the activities involves creating an identity map to facilitate these discussions.

Additionally, the curriculum features lessons about notable LGBTQ+ figures, including Jazz Jennings, a YouTube star and LGBTQ advocate; Marsha Johnson, an American gay liberation activist and drag queen; and Elliot Page, a Canadian transgender actor. These lessons aim to introduce students to LGBTQ+ role models and their contributions to society.

One prominent aspect of the curriculum is the pledge of allyship, which encourages students to commit to using kind and inclusive language when referring to teachers, staff, classmates, and their families, regardless of their differences. The curriculum also emphasizes the importance of educating and encouraging others to be allies.

As LAUSD elementary teachers begin implementing these suggested lesson plans, reactions from parents, students, and the community will continue to be monitored closely. The district remains committed to promoting inclusivity and awareness while respecting diverse viewpoints on this matter.