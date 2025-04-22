LA jewelry thefts targeting seniors on the rise, police warn

The Brief Los Angeles police are warning about a rise in jewelry thefts targeting seniors. The department has received more than 140 reports across the city in the last few months. Officials said the thieves are usually in a pair who offer their victims a "gift" before stealing the real, valuable jewelry right off their bodies.



Distraction thefts targeting the seniors have exploded across Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed over 140 reports from the San Fernando Valley to South LA.

What we know:

FOX 11 first shared the videos from distraught victims who began contacting us. They all describe a man and a woman, middle aged, with the woman usually wearing a long skirt, and speaking with a heavy Middle Eastern accent. There is usually a van involved.

The suspects approach their victims, either asking for directions, or offering to help. The woman gets close to the victims, complimenting the unsuspecting, and somewhat confused senior, offering a "gift".

They quickly put a gold-colored necklace around the victim's neck, at the same time stealing the usually valuable jewelry belonging to the senior.

What you can do:

Mission Hills detectives are warning the public to avoid these encounters and to please report the incidents, as it seems some of the victims are embarrassed about being taken advantage of.

They are also looking for the cooperation of rental companies, where the vans usually come from. They found some fake jewelry inside an abandoned van at one of the crime scenes they responded to.