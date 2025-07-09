LA in-home nurse accused of sexual conduct towards incapacitated patients

article

An in-home nurse has been arrested in Los Angeles for alleged inappropriate conduct towards some of his patients. Now, the LAPD says they're searching for other potential victims.

What we know:

The LAPD announced the arrest of Francisco Gallegos Loaiza on Wednesday. Officers said he is a licensed vocational nurse who practiced in the San Fernando Valley and the greater Los Angeles area.

According to the LAPD, Loaiza has been accused of unlawful sexual conduct toward some of his incapacitated patients.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say exactly how many patients or families have accused Loaiza of inappropriate conduct, or when the alleged crimes happened.

What you can do:

Detectives say they're now searching for other potential victims. Anyone with information about this case should call detectives at the LAPD's Foothill Division at 818-834-3115. Witnesses can also leave anonymous tips at lacrimestoppers.org.