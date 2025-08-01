Massive illegal cannabis bust in LA County leads to murder charges after deadly blast, fire

Charges have been filed against multiple people involved in one of the largest illegal cannabis operations in LA history. Twenty-seven tons of items, valued at more than $100 million, were seized.

According to the LA County DA's Office, six people were charged Friday in a multi-agency investigation dubbed "Operation Sugar Diamond" that targeted an illegal cannabis extraction business.

DA Nathan Hochman said five deaths were tied to the illegal cannabis business…. four people were killed in a fiery explosion at a warehouse in Irwindale in 2023 and another man died at a South El Monte facility last year.

What charges were filed?

Dig deeper:

Ted Chien, 53, was charged with five counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He also faces two felony counts of arson causing great bodily injury, eight felony counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and three felony counts of maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance.

If convicted as charged, Chien faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.

Chien’s partner and co-defendant Han Quan Jiao, 55, was charged in the same case with one count each of murder and arson causing great bodily injury, eight counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and three counts of maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance.

If convicted as charged, Jiao faces up to life in prison.

Xiaolong Deng, 36, Chengyan Xu, 61, Christopher Reyes, 30, and Frank Herrera, 35, face one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance. Xu was charged with two counts of manufacturing, compounding or producing a controlled substance, while the other three defendants were charged with one count of the same offense.

Deng, Reyes and Herrera each face up to seven years in prison if convicted as charged, while Xu faces up to eight years and eight months.

Deng, Xu, Reyes and Herrera are also accused of producing concentrated cannabis. Herrera also allegedly transported the product within Los Angeles County, according to the criminal complaint.

The backstory:

On Oct. 9, 2023, a massive blast occurred at a warehouse in the 1400 block of Arrow Highway in Irwindale, killing Yi Luo, 47, Xin Chen, 59, Guangqi Fu, 35, and Quizhuo Liang, 35. All four worked at the warehouse that was allegedly being used for honey oil extraction by Chien and Jiao, a statement from Hochman's office read.

In another incident, on Nov. 18, 2024, a fire broke out at a lab in South El Monte killing employee Bordin "Tony" Sikarin, 57. That lab was also allegedly run by Chien and Jiao.

Officials say despite the deaths, Chien and Jiao continued their illegal operation.

From top left to bottom right are: Yi Luo, Guangqi Fu, Xin Chen, Quizhuo Liang and Bordin Sikarin (Photo credit: LA County DA's Office)

Earlier this week, more than 150 law enforcement agents served search warrants at nine locations in Los Angeles County, including a large-scale lab in La Verne.

What they're saying:

"We found one of the most massive illegal cannabis operations ever taken down in Los Angeles County history, over 27 tons of illegal cannabis product," Hochman said during a press conference.

According to the DA, 80% of all cannabis sales in LA County are illegal because the product comes from unlicensed producers.

He had one simple message for anyone selling illegal products.

"You are much better off closing down your operations today than actually having me make you the subject of my next press conference."