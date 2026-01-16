LA hotspot named world's worst tourist attraction: report

The Brief The Hollywood Walk of Fame was ranked the world’s worst attraction, scoring just 2.67 out of 10 due to low safety ratings and significant distance from LAX. The Dead Sea and Istanbul's Grand Bazaar followed closely behind as the second and third most disappointing sites based on accessibility and security. The data-driven scoring system used Google Reviews, TikTok engagement, and local accommodation quality to determine which landmarks fail to meet global expectations.



A recent study of more than a hundred global landmarks has identified the most disappointing travel destinations around the world, with the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles taking the top spot as the "worst" major tourist attraction.

The research highlights a growing disconnect between the cinematic glamour often expected by travelers and the reality of overcrowding, safety concerns, and poor accessibility at historic sites.

Local perspective:

The ranking published by Stasher analyzed 101 of the world’s most iconic sights. To provide an objective score out of 10, researchers combined five key metrics: Google Review ratings, average TikTok likes (measuring social media appeal), distance from the nearest major airport, country safety rankings (using the Global Peace Index), and the quality of local accommodations.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame earned the lowest score globally. Visitors frequently cited the area's "gritty" atmosphere and a lack of the glitz associated with the film industry.

"The image you have of the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of stardom and glitz, but the reality is your average city center with expensive gift shops," one visitor review stated.

SUGGESTED: Actor Alan Cumming honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Dead Sea (3.51) and the Grand Bazaar (3.86) were also criticized—the former for its isolation and regional safety risks, and the latter for its overwhelming crowds.

By the numbers:

The study provided specific scores for the bottom-performing sites to illustrate the scale of visitor disappointment:

Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA: 2.67 (overall score out of 10) The Dead Sea, Jordan/Israel: 3.57 (overall score out of 10) Grand Bazaar, Istanbul/Turkey: 3.86 (overall score out of 10) Great Wall of China, China: 4.43 (overall score out of 10) Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong: 4.68 (overall score out of 10)

What they're saying:

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, founder of Stasher, noted that social media often distorts a traveler’s perception before they arrive.

"Famous doesn't always mean worthwhile," he stated. "Poor transport links, overcrowding, or locations that require significant effort to reach all impact whether a destination lives up to expectations built by decades of photos and films."

Big picture view:

The findings suggest a shift in modern travel priorities.

While historical importance remains a draw, today’s tourists are increasingly factoring in "shareability" (TikTok engagement) and basic comfort (safety and lodging).

Locations that have relied solely on their name for decades are now facing backlash as infrastructure fails to keep up with the demands of a globalized, digitally connected audience.