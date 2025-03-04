LA County hospital looking to identify two John Doe patients

The Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help in identifying two patients at their center.

John Doe patient 1

What we know:

Patient one has been hospitalized since Feb. 16. He was found at 1037 N. Vermont Ave. The hospital described him as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a height of 4'8" and a weight of 181 lbs. He has black hair with a buzz cut, dark brown eyes, and black facial hair stubble.

Patient one

John Doe patient 2

The second unidentified patient is a 79-year-old man who has been hospitalized since Feb. 20. He was found in Edison Trails Park in the city of Monterey Park.

He weighs 124 lbs with a height of 5'7". He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Patient two

What you can do:

The Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help in identifying the two John Doe patients.

Anyone with information can call clinical social worker Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877 or clinical social worker Jonathan Evanculla at 323-409-3859. You can also call the Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm at 323-409-5253. After hours and weekends, people are encouraged to call 323-409-6883.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is a public hospital run by the L.A. County Department of Health Services.