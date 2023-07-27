LA hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Do you recognize him?

Officials at Los Angeles General Medical Center are asking for your help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days.

The patient was brought to the hospital from an undisclosed address on Sixth Street.

The man is in his 30s to 40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes, light brown wavy hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Cesar Robles at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.