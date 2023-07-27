LA hospital seeks help identifying patient
LOS ANGEGLES - Do you recognize him?
Officials at Los Angeles General Medical Center are asking for your help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days.
The patient was brought to the hospital from an undisclosed address on Sixth Street.
The man is in his 30s to 40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes, light brown wavy hair and a beard.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Cesar Robles at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.