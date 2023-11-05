LA hospital seeks help finding patient's family

article

Do you know Benjamin Carter?

Officials are asking for the public's help locating the family of 59-year-old Carter, who was brought to a Los Angeles hospital on Oct. 30.

Carter was located in downtown Los Angeles on Wilshire Boulevard before he was transported.

He is described by officials as a Black man possibly of Ethiopian descent, with brown hair, black-gray hair, about 5'10"-6'0", weighing 190 lbs.

Officials said Carter may have ties to New York and Illinois.

Carter's family members are asked to contact 213-507-5495 or 213-742-5511.