LA Film School professor and Dr. Dre childhood friend readies for Super Bowl halftime show

Rap is representin' at the Super Bowl!

If you're excited about the halftime show, imagine growing up in the scene. Marq Hawkins has known Dr. Dre since junior high in Compton. Hawkins is now a professor at LA Film School and guest lecturer at universities like Cal State Northridge and USC.

The two were in an act together called World Class Wreckin Cru with Hawkins on lead vocals and going by the artist name DJ Cli-N-Tel.

Hawkins is also part of the Universal Hip Hop Museum being built in the Bronx in celebration of the culture.

To his childhood friend he says "break a leg Dre" with well-wishes going to the artists who will join Dre on stage for the Pepsi halftime show, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige the queen of hip hop soul.

