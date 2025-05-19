Family of LASD deputy files wrongful death lawsuit over deadly mobile shooting range fire

The Brief The family of a fallen deputy is suing LA County and the sheriff's department for the wrongful death of Alfredo "Freddy" Flores. Flores died months after he was critically injured in a fire and explosion at a mobile shooting range at the Pitchess Detention Center in Oct. 2023. The lawsuit claims the department failed to comply with multiple orders from Cal/OSHA and the manufacturer, resulting in flammable gunpowder accumulating over time, which they say caused his death.



The family of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who died after a fire erupted inside a mobile shooting range at the Pitchess Detention Center in 2023 announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and sheriff's department Monday, alleging poor maintenance of the trailer led to the deadly blaze.

What we know:

Deputy Alfredo "Freddy" Flores, 51, died April 20, 2024, six months after the Oct. 10, 2023 incident.

Flores and another deputy were critically injured when an equipment malfunction resulted in a fire and explosion inside a 53-foot trailer configured as a mobile shooting range at the jail complex in Castaic.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed

The lawsuit, filed by the family, alleges that a "sudden and vicious fire" erupted inside the trailer, causing "severe internal and external burn-related injuries" to Flores, ultimately causing his death. The suit contends that the county and sheriff's department failed to properly maintain the training facility, allowing combustible materials such as gunpowder to accumulate inside the trailer.

What they're saying:

"He's supposed to be in his comfort zone inside of a training facility," family attorney John Carpenter told reporters at a Monday news conference announcing the lawsuit. "And it is only because the county of Los Angeles, the sheriff's department, failed to comply with multiple orders from Cal/OSHA, failed to comply with the directions of the manufacturer, Inveris, and allowed (the) flammable gunpowder to accumulate over time, which caused his death.

"This never should have happened, it was done with deliberate indifference by the county and it has to stop."

The other side:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement, "The Department has not officially received this lawsuit but stands firm on creating an environment focused on safety and well-being for all employees. The National Response Team (NRT) from ATF Los Angeles Field Division and the Sheriff’s Arson Explosives Detail have preliminarily determined that the nature of the fire is accidental, and the investigation is still ongoing. As a proactive measure, all mobile shooting ranges across the county remained closed while they investigate the cause and origin of the fire. Due to the vast area that the Department covers, these mobile ranges were placed in certain geographic locations so personnel can maintain their firearm qualifications. We are currently using other law enforcement ranges and our outdoor Wayside range for firearm qualifications.

Our Department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident, which took the life of a dedicated and respected member of our Department family, someone who faithfully served our community with pride and commitment. Our hearts and thoughts remain with the entire Flores family during this incredibly difficult time, and we continue to stand with them in their grief."

Local perspective:

Flores was with the department for 22 years, serving assignments including the North County Correctional Facility, the sheriff's Altadena station and the Court Services West Bureau.

He is survived by his wife, Margarita; children Nathaniel, Kayla, Adrian and Victoria

"Freddy was taken from all of our lives far too soon," according to a statement from the family. "We miss his love, his attention, his protection, and his sense of humor. This loss has left a tremendous void in our lives, one that our family continues to painfully confront each day.

"... While nothing can fill the void left in our family's life resulting from Freddy's untimely death, with this lawsuit, we seek answers to our questions and accountability for the tragic incident that took him from our lives."

The family also said they want to ensure "that no other deputies lose their lives in this way."