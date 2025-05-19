LA County DA Hochman promises crackdown on criminal undocumented immigrants: 'The fun is over'

The Brief Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman is vowing to crack down on crime, particularly cross-border criminal activity. Hochman, who defeated progressive DA George Gascón, says criminals will now be "fully accountable" for their actions. Hochman criticized Gascón's policies, claiming they led to increased crime and a lack of consequences.



Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman is warning of an immigration crackdown as he doubles down on border crossings, vowing that criminals will be held "fully accountable for their illegal actions."

Immigration Crackdown:

"I am standing at the border between LA County and San Bernardino County where criminals used to enjoy crossing in the LA direction, thinking that little to no consequences would occur if they stole, robbed and engaged in criminal conduct," Hochman shared in a video posted on his X account on Sunday.

"Times have changed! The fun is over. A new DA was elected. And criminals in LA County will now be prosecuted and held fully accountable for their illegal actions," he continued.

Retail Theft Crackdown:

Last week, Hochman hailed the success of Proposition 36 for deterring retail theft.

Prop 36, which California voters passed in November, increased some shoplifting offenses from misdemeanors to felonies in an effort to crack down on robberies and burglaries. Hochman said the increased penalties serve as a warning to potential offenders.

"Is it working? Has Proposition 36 actually resulted in more felony arrests? The answer is yes. Since Dec. 18, we have had over a thousand Proposition 36 arrests for thieves alone," Hochman said during a May 14 press conference.

