LA COVID rental assistance program ending at the end of March

The application period for a state program providing assistance to people with unpaid rent or utilities due to COVID-19 will close at the end of the month, the Los Angeles Housing Department announced Thursday.

The Housing Is Key Program is available to income-eligible applicants who apply before 5 p.m. on March 31. People whose applications are successfully processed will be notified of next steps.

Those who qualify can apply, or check the status of their application, at HousingIsKey.com or by calling 833-430-2122. People who need assistance applying can call 833-687-0967.

The program may cover renters' unpaid rent dating back to April 1, 2020, as well as future payments. The program also has funding available for owed utility payments and may cover 100% of owed payments for a total of 12 months, including for months dating back to April 1, 2020, as well.

SUGGESTED:

Income-eligible renters are qualified regardless of immigration status if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and have unpaid rent. The state will determine if the applicant is income-eligible after they apply.

California committed $5.2 billion in rental relief funds for California residents. According to the LA Housing Department in September, the projected need for rental assistance in Los Angeles is about $950 million.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.