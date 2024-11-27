LA couple waiting for contractor to complete $61K kitchen remodel

The Brief An LA couple paid $61,000 for remodel work for their kitchen and laundry room. The contractor told them the work would be completed by May. They are now left devastated and are unable to host their family for Thanksgiving since the work remains incomplete.



A Los Angeles couple is left devastated and searching for answers after they paid for a home remodel and the work was never completed.

"They did the demolition and then walked away because they've got you in a position now where you have to keep going with them," Gilbert Fears explained.

Gilbert and Sheryl Fears, an elderly couple, spent $61,000 on a kitchen and laundry room remodel, but months after work began, they say they have little to show for it.

The contractor, Jerome's SoCal Home Improvement, promised to complete the remodel by May 17, 2024. Excited about their new space, the Fears were planning to host family for Thanksgiving.

"It's been such a headache for us. I was devastated because I felt like they didn't care. We had to cancel our family's tickets for Thanksgiving dinner," said Sheryl Fears.

When asked about the delays, Jerome Gardner, owner of Jerome's SoCal Home Improvement, pointed to unforeseen issues with the property as the cause of significant setbacks.

"This isn't a typical kitchen remodel. We had to enlarge the footing, build new footing and handle framing. This can't be done overnight," Gardner explained.

Gardner also cited customer-requested revisions that required re-submission to the city of Los Angeles for approval.

However, for the Fears, the delays and excuses have left them feeling misled and frustrated.

"Don't believe the hype. They call it Jerome's SoCal Home Improvement, but I call it Jerome's So Cold Home Improvement because they haven't done what they said they'd do," Gilbert Fears said.