California lawmakers pass bill banning law enforcement from wearing masks during operations

The Brief State lawmakers passed legislation that would ban law enforcement from covering their face during operations, including immigration raids. The bill still needs to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.



In response to widespread immigration raids in Los Angeles, California lawmakers have passed legislation that would ban most law enforcement officers from covering their faces while carrying out operations.

What we know:

It is the first such bill to be approved by a state legislature, though Democrats in Congress and lawmakers in several states, including Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, have introduced similar proposals calling for mask bans for law enforcement officers.

California’s legislation, approved in the Democratic-controlled Legislature on Thursday, is among a number of bills state lawmakers were considering this year in response to the immigration raids.

The bill would prohibit neck gator, ski masks and other facial covering for local and federal officers, including immigration enforcement agents, while they conduct official business. It makes exceptions for undercover agents, medical masks such as N95 respirators or tactical gear.

What's next:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has about a month to decide whether to sign it into law.

What they're saying:

Proponents of the bill said the proposal is necessary, especially after the Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that the federal administration can resume sweeping immigration operations for now in Los Angeles.

Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, vice chair of the Latino caucus, said the decision is "effectively allowing federal agents stop suspects based solely on their race, language, or job."

"How is anyone supposed to reasonably believe that they are law enforcement officers and not masked individuals trying to kidnap you?" he said prior to the vote. "Imagine the absolute fear of being pulled over at gunpoint by a group of masked individuals."

The other side:

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies said the legislation would only make the job more dangerous for officers.

"Bad guys wear masks because they don’t want to get caught. Good guys wear masks because they don’t want to get killed," said state Republican Sen. Kelly Seyarto.

Trump administration officials have consistently defended the practice, saying that immigration agents have faced strident and increasing harassment in public and online as they have gone about their enforcement in service of Trump’s drive toward mass deportation, and hiding their identities is for their and their families’ safety.

Democrats and others, including several state attorneys general, have pushed back, saying the use of face masks generates public fear and should be halted.