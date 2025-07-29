LA County looks to ban law enforcement from wearing masks following concerns during ICE raids

The Brief The LA County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to draft an ordinance barring law enforcement — including federal agents — from wearing face masks while conducting operations and/or raids. The motion stems from public fears over masked ICE agents detaining residents without showing proper ID. Federal officials argue masks are necessary for agent safety due to threats.



In response to federal immigration agents wearing masks during recent raids, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked its attorneys Tuesday to draft an ordinance barring law-enforcement officers from concealing or disguising their identities while on duty.

What we know:

The proposal, introduced by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, followed similar actions the state took. The motion passed on a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining.

During Tuesday's board meeting, Hahn acknowledged questions about whether the county has the authority to regulate the activities of federal agents, including those working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- although the proposed ordinance would apply to all law enforcement agencies operating in unincorporated areas.

She said the issue will ultimately likely be decided in court, but said requiring law enforcement officials to publicly identify themselves "is a common-sense reasonable expectation." She noted that people are repeatedly told to ask for identification whenever a person knocks on their door claiming to be from a public agency. She said officers with other agencies all publicly identify themselves.

"ICE should be held to that same standard," Hahn said.

What they're saying:

In their motion, Hahn and Solis wrote, "Residents have witnessed countless incidents of men in plainclothes or wearing tactical gear, with their faces covered by masks or balaclavas and sunglasses, while they raid communities and detain residents. And they have refused to reveal their identities or even a badge when asked, leading to fear of impersonators.

"When law enforcement officers conceal their identities, they create confusion, incite fear, and undermine public trust," the motion states.

The other side:

Federal authorities have defended the use of masks by ICE agents, contending there has been a massive increase in assaults on agents, and that concealing their identities helps protect them and their families from retaliation.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said agents' faces and home addresses have been circulated by gang members and activist groups who oppose the mass deportations being undertaken by the Trump administration.

"We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law," Noem said in a statement earlier this month. "These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We won't allow it in America."

Dig deeper:

Critics have assailed the actions of masked agents, contending those agents generally travel in unmarked vehicles and refuse to present badges or identification when specifically asked, raising the chance of imposters carrying out kidnappings under the guise of being legitimate law-enforcement officers.

Hahn and Supervisor Holly Mitchell both acknowledged the argument by federal officials about fears of reprisals, but both said no other law enforcement operation is entitled to such a lack of transparency.

"I'm not sure why ICE feels that they are different," Mitchell said.

The motion directs county attorneys to report back in 60 days with proposed language for an ordinance prohibiting all law-enforcement officers working in unincorporated areas from wearing "any mask or personal disguise while interacting with the public in the course of their duties."

The ordinance would include exceptions for undercover operations and for authorities wearing gas masks, fire/smoke protection masks or medical grade masks.

It would also require all law-enforcement officers, "including federal agents," to wear visible identification and agency affiliation.

Barger abstained from the vote, questioning whether the ordinance would really provide any comfort to residents, given the questions about whether the county will be able to enforce the law against federal law enforcement.

"I just want to make sure we do something that in fact is going to protect this vulnerable population," she said.