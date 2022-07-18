LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches.

In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Pier and Mother's Beach were already on the previously issued warning sent out last month warning people of an increase in bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Officials said a previous warning for Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro has since been lifted due to improved water quality levels.

You can call LA County's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 to get recorded information on latest beach conditions or visit their website.



