Don't go to these LA County beaches, authorities warn; here's why

The city's Department of Public Health on Monday issued an "Ocean Water Use Warning" for two Los Angeles County beaches.

People planning to visit either Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey or Santa Monica pier in Santa Monica are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean.

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

You can call LA County's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 to get recorded information on latest beach conditions or visit their website.