2 wounded in Santa Monica Pier shooting
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two people were wounded after shots were fired at the Santa Monica Pier Sunday night, authorities said.
What we know:
Investigators with the Santa Monica Police Department said shots were fired following a fight on the Santa Monica Pier around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Two shooting victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers secured the shooting scene for the investigation as parts of the pier were closed overnight.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
The names, ages and genders of the shooting victims have not been released.
What's next:
The pier is set to reopen Monday as the shooting investigation continues.
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The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.