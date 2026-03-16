2 wounded in Santa Monica Pier shooting

The Brief Two people were wounded after shots were fired at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night. Officials said the shooting happened after a brawl. No arrests have been announced.



Two people were wounded after shots were fired at the Santa Monica Pier Sunday night, authorities said.

What we know:

Investigators with the Santa Monica Police Department said shots were fired following a fight on the Santa Monica Pier around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Two shooting victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the shooting scene for the investigation as parts of the pier were closed overnight.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

The names, ages and genders of the shooting victims have not been released.

What's next:

The pier is set to reopen Monday as the shooting investigation continues.

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