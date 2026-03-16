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2 wounded in Santa Monica Pier shooting

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Published  March 16, 2026 10:58am PDT
Santa Monica
FOX 11
2 wounded in Santa Monica Pier shooting

2 wounded in Santa Monica Pier shooting

A fight on the Santa Monica Pier ended with two people being shot, officials said.  

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded after shots were fired at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night.
    • Officials said the shooting happened after a brawl.
    • No arrests have been announced.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two people were wounded after shots were fired at the Santa Monica Pier Sunday night, authorities said. 

What we know:

Investigators with the Santa Monica Police Department said shots were fired following a fight on the Santa Monica Pier around 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Two shooting victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers secured the shooting scene for the investigation as parts of the pier were closed overnight. 

No arrests have been announced. 

What we don't know:

The names, ages and genders of the shooting victims have not been released.

What's next:

The pier is set to reopen Monday as the shooting investigation continues. 

SUGGESTED: 

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.

Santa MonicaCrime and Public Safety