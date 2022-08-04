LA County to remain in 'high' COVID category for now
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will remain in the federal government's "high" COVID-19 community activity level for at least another week.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the data over the past three days showed the county's virus-related hospitalization rate falling enough to drop the county into the "medium" level, but the weekly update posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday had the rate just above the "high" threshold.