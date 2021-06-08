LA County sheriff's deputy charged with destroying evidence, assault during 2019 incident

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with altering evidence where she allegedly assaulted a man during an arrest in Lancaster two years ago.

"Tampering or destroying evidence tarnishes law enforcement and creates mistrust among the public," District Attorney Gascón said.

Nicole Bell, 27, was charged with one felony count each of accessing and altering computer data without permission, altering, planting or concealing evidence as a peace officer and assault by an officer.

The case was filed for a warrant on June 4.

Bell's arraignment is expected to be scheduled at a later date.

On July 30, 2019, Bell responded to a call in Lancaster. Bell is accused of assaulting a man while he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle.

A family member recorded some of the incident on a cell phone and Bell allegedly deleted the video from the phone.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.