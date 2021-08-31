LA County Sheriff's deputy accused of molestation, contacting underage girl for sex

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who also coached girls' softball teams, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting an underage girl in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Friday, authorities began investigating Antonio Heriberto Galindo, 41, of Rancho Cucamonga, who was accused of sexually molested a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities later determined Galindo was a law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles area.

Galindo was subsequently arrested on Saturday and charged with contacting a minor for sex, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and sexual penetration against the victim's will by force, violence, duress, menace, or fear.

He is being held with a bail of $100,000.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"The Department is aware of an incident in which one of our personnel was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for sex crimes on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The employee has been relieved of duty and peace officer powers have been suspended. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is monitoring the criminal outcome of this case. Due to the active investigation, we are unable to offer further comment at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate misconduct or criminal behavior of any kind and those personnel who choose to break the law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

