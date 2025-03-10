Expand / Collapse search

$300,000 in stolen merchandise recovered during LA retail theft bust

By
Published  March 10, 2025 12:35pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

The Brief

    • A search warrant at a store near MacArthur Park resulted in the recovery of approximately $300,000 in stolen merchandise.
    • The items came from retailers including CVS, Walgreens and Target.
    • One person who works at the store was arrested for receiving stolen property.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered in Los Angeles during a retail theft operation, according to the LAPD Rampart Division.

What we know:

Detectives served a search warrant at a store located at 6th and Alvarado streets near MacArthur Park on March 6.

Officials estimate about $300,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

Image 1 of 6

 

The items came from retailers including Target, Ross, TJ Maxx, CVS, and Walgreens.

Officials said they had to use a U-Haul truck to transport the merchandise.

One person working at the store was arrested for receiving stolen property.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division.

Crime and Public SafetyLos Angeles