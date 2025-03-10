$300,000 in stolen merchandise recovered during LA retail theft bust
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered in Los Angeles during a retail theft operation, according to the LAPD Rampart Division.
What we know:
Detectives served a search warrant at a store located at 6th and Alvarado streets near MacArthur Park on March 6.
Officials estimate about $300,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.
The items came from retailers including Target, Ross, TJ Maxx, CVS, and Walgreens.
Officials said they had to use a U-Haul truck to transport the merchandise.
One person working at the store was arrested for receiving stolen property.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity was not released.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division.