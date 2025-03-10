$300,000 in stolen merchandise recovered during LA retail theft bust

The Brief A search warrant at a store near MacArthur Park resulted in the recovery of approximately $300,000 in stolen merchandise. The items came from retailers including CVS, Walgreens and Target. One person who works at the store was arrested for receiving stolen property.



An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered in Los Angeles during a retail theft operation, according to the LAPD Rampart Division.

What we know:

Detectives served a search warrant at a store located at 6th and Alvarado streets near MacArthur Park on March 6.

Officials estimate about $300,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The items came from retailers including Target, Ross, TJ Maxx, CVS, and Walgreens.

Officials said they had to use a U-Haul truck to transport the merchandise.

One person working at the store was arrested for receiving stolen property.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released.