LA County family gets ransom call after loved one kidnapped in Mexico; 3 indicted

A father, his sister, and his son from Rosarito, Mexico, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping scheme spanning across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mario Alex Medina, 53, known as "Shyboy," along with his son, Jose Salud Medina, 31, alias "Gordo," and his sister, Maria Alejandra Medina, 50, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit hostage taking and conspiracy to demand ransom. Additionally, Mario and Jose Medina face charges of making foreign communications with intent to extort.

The indictment details a harrowing incident on November 5, 2022, when Mario Medina orchestrated the kidnapping of a neighbor identified as "R.V." in court documents. The victim was forcibly taken at gunpoint from his residence, pistol-whipped, and threatened with a firearm.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers allegedly contacted the victim's family in Los Angeles County, demanding $70,000 for his release. They also sent a disturbing video via WhatsApp, showing the victim being beaten.

Jose Medina later threatened to kill the victim if the family did not pay $30,000. Mario Medina then posed as an intermediary, instructing the victim's family to meet at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro to deliver the ransom, the indictment alleges.

On November 11, 2022, Jose and Maria Medina allegedly collected the ransom payment of $30,000 at the specified location before returning to Mexico with the money. Meanwhile, the victim was left tied up in a trench until rescued by Mexican law enforcement later that day.

Maria Medina has been in federal custody since March 26 and is awaiting arraignment on April 16. Mario Medina appeared in court in Bakersfield and awaits a detention hearing scheduled for April 11. Jose Medina is currently incarcerated in Mexico.

If convicted as charged, the defendants could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.