LA County opens 140 more vote centers for Nov. 4 Special Election
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County has significantly expanded in-person voting options for the upcoming November 4 statewide special election on congressional redistricting.
An additional 140 vote centers opened on Saturday, bringing the total number of sites available for early and in-person voting to 251.
What we know:
All 251 centers will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The vote centers offer services including in-person voting, voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns.
The county mailed all registered voters a postcard listing the nearest 11-day and four-day vote centers to their residence.
What they're saying:
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan issued a statement encouraging voters to take advantage of the expanded resources and avoid a last-minute rush.
"With all LA County vote centers open, voters have convenient options to cast their ballot early," Logan said in a statement. "Avoid the rush, make a plan to vote early this weekend or Monday at a location that's convenient for you."
What you can do:
Find a location: A complete list and map of all vote center locations, including optional GPS tracking, are available online at locator.lavote.gov.
Register to vote: Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can still visit any open vote center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot in the current election.
Dig deeper: More information about the election is available at lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/current-elections/find-my-election-information.
The Source: This report is based on official statements and data provided directly by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office. Key information, including the total number of open vote centers and their hours of operation, was verified through a statement from County Clerk Dean Logan and is consistent with the details posted on the official lavote.gov website.