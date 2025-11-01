Expand / Collapse search

LA County opens 140 more vote centers for Nov. 4 Special Election

Published  November 1, 2025 10:14am PDT
All 251 centers will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot returns. The county mailed all voters a postcard listing the nearest 11-day and four-day vote centers to their residence.

The Brief

    • There are now 251 vote centers open across LA County, combining the initial 111 with the 140 that opened Saturday.
    • All 251 vote centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, new voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns.
    • Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can still visit any vote center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast their ballot in this election.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County has significantly expanded in-person voting options for the upcoming November 4 statewide special election on congressional redistricting. 

An additional 140 vote centers opened on Saturday, bringing the total number of sites available for early and in-person voting to 251. 

What we know:

All 251 centers will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The vote centers offer services including in-person voting, voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns.

The county mailed all registered voters a postcard listing the nearest 11-day and four-day vote centers to their residence.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan issued a statement encouraging voters to take advantage of the expanded resources and avoid a last-minute rush.

"With all LA County vote centers open, voters have convenient options to cast their ballot early," Logan said in a statement. "Avoid the rush, make a plan to vote early this weekend or Monday at a location that's convenient for you."

What you can do:

Find a location: A complete list and map of all vote center locations, including optional GPS tracking, are available online at locator.lavote.gov.

Register to vote: Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can still visit any open vote center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot in the current election.

Dig deeper: More information about the election is available at lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/current-elections/find-my-election-information.

The Source: This report is based on official statements and data provided directly by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office. Key information, including the total number of open vote centers and their hours of operation, was verified through a statement from County Clerk Dean Logan and is consistent with the details posted on the official lavote.gov website.

