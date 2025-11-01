LA County opens 140 more vote centers for Nov. 4 Special Election

The Brief There are now 251 vote centers open across LA County, combining the initial 111 with the 140 that opened Saturday. All 251 vote centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, new voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns. Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can still visit any vote center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast their ballot in this election.



Los Angeles County has significantly expanded in-person voting options for the upcoming November 4 statewide special election on congressional redistricting.

An additional 140 vote centers opened on Saturday, bringing the total number of sites available for early and in-person voting to 251.

What we know:

All 251 centers will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The vote centers offer services including in-person voting, voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns.

The county mailed all registered voters a postcard listing the nearest 11-day and four-day vote centers to their residence.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan issued a statement encouraging voters to take advantage of the expanded resources and avoid a last-minute rush.

"With all LA County vote centers open, voters have convenient options to cast their ballot early," Logan said in a statement. "Avoid the rush, make a plan to vote early this weekend or Monday at a location that's convenient for you."

What you can do:

Find a location: A complete list and map of all vote center locations, including optional GPS tracking, are available online at locator.lavote.gov.

Register to vote: Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can still visit any open vote center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot in the current election.

Dig deeper: More information about the election is available at lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/current-elections/find-my-election-information.