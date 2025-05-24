LA County officials warn of water safety at LA beaches during Memorial Day Weekend

The Brief Thousands of people are heading to Los Angeles County beaches to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend. Several beaches in Malibu and Pacific Palisades are reopening for the first time in months. County officials are warning people to stay out of the water at several beaches this weekend.



Many beaches in Los Angeles County are reopening in time for Memorial Day Weekend, but officials from the LA County Department of Public Health are urging caution due to potential contaminants from fire debris runoff in the water.

After months of recovery, beaches in Malibu and Pacific Palisades are set to reopen this weekend.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its warning to stay out of the ocean along a stretch of coastline due to runoff from fire debris. Swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers alike are advised to avoid all ocean contact from Surfrider Beach in Malibu, to Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey until further notice.

Health officials said the ash may be harmful to human health.

Why you should care:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down from the lagoon)

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20 (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.