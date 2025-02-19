These 3 California beaches are among 'best' in US, according to Tripadvisor

The Brief Tripadvisor has released its annual list of the world's best beaches. Elafonissi Beach on Crete, Greece, is ranked as the best beach in the world. Siesta Beach on Florida’s Siesta Key is the top U.S. beach, ranked fourth globally.



If you're looking to have some fun in the sun at one of the "best beaches" in the U.S., it turns out you don't have to travel too far to experience some of the best.

Tripadvisor just released its annual list of "Best of the Best Beaches" in America, and three California beaches made the cut.

The beaches are: La Jolla Cove in San Diego (#4), Coronado Beach in San Diego (#23), and Santa Monica State Beach (#18) in Santa Monica.

SUGGESTED: Wealthy California beach town skirts state's sanctuary law in planned migrant boat crackdown

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida took the top spot on the list due to its white sand, clear water, Instagram-worthy sunset, and plentiful shops and restaurants nearby. Tripadvisor also noted the beach's easy access via public transit and wheelchair accessibility.

Now if you want to kick things up a notch and visit one of the world's best beaches, be prepared to travel outside the Golden State.

Elafonissi Beach in Greece, Banana Beach in Thailand, and Eagle Beach in Aruba were among the top contenders.

RELATED: This pink-sand beach was just named the best beach in the world—see the full list