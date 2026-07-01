LA County officials warn of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July holiday

The Brief Los Angeles County authorities are warning that anyone possessing or using illegal fireworks faces criminal charges and jail time. Officials emphasized that illegal explosives can cause deadly fires, destroy homes, and lead to irreversible consequences. The District Attorney is urging the public to report illegal firework sales and possession anonymously through Crime Stoppers.



Fireworks are a huge part of Independence Day and World Cup celebrations, but illegal ones can spark deadly fires and can result in criminal charges.

What we know:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is reminding people that an illegal show in the sky will lead to a show of force from law enforcement.

"We are dealing in this county with a monumental problem dealing with fireworks and illegal explosive devices," said Hochman at a recent press conference with fire and law enforcement officials.

"What may seem like a tradition and a way to celebrate, the reality is illegal fireworks have irreversible consequences," said Deputy Chief Steven Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hochman said over the past couple years, thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives have been seized.

"We're gonna come after you. If you want to engage in this incredibly dangerous and risky activity in our county, that we have cell door with your name on it," said Hochman.

In some cases, disaster struck before they were discovered, as there have been several deadly incidents involving illegal fireworks.

"One moment of celebration is never worth the loss of a life, a home being lost, or an entire neighborhood being vacated for a considerable amount of time," said Gutierrez.

What you can do:

The District Attorney encourages people to report illegal fireworks sales, possession, and use by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.