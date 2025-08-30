LA County health officials issue ocean water warning for Labor Day weekend

It's going to be a hot and dry weekend in Los Angeles County with plenty of sunshine.

While many likely plan to flock to the beach for some heat relief, LA county health officials are warning people to stay out of the ocean water at several beaches.

What we know:

Lifeguards are on high alert as beaches are expected to see large crowds over the holiday weekend.

With holiday travel plans in full swing, the LA County Department of Public Health said that bacteria levels are running high in the water and are warning people to stay out of the ocean in some areas.

Health officials warn surfers and swimmers could get rashes, infections and possible respiratory issues depending on how much contaminated water they come into contact with.

The affected beaches are:

Topanga Canyon Lagoon at Topanga County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon;

40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the 40th Street extension;

Manhattan Beach Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Hermosa Beach Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Redondo Beach Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain;

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, entire swim area;

Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier; and

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area.

Meanwhile, a previous warning was lifted at the Avenue I storm drain in Redondo Beach where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards.

