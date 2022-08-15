LA County lifeguard dies on duty

article

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, officials announced.

Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger worked with the LA County Fire Department's lifeguard division for the past six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a tweet announcing his death Monday.

"OL Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived," the tweet read. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger."

Traeger's cause of death remains unclear at this time.

No other information was immediately available.