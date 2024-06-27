4 killed in separate shootings in Lancaster over 24-hour span

A series of shootings in Lancaster over 24 hours has left four people dead and several others injured.

According to investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting Wednesday night involved a total of at least seven victims.

Two people were later pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital and at least five shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood at Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way around 6 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials told FOX11 Wednesday night’s shooting was a drive-by and appears to be gang-related, possibly a case of retaliation in response to the series of shootings the night before.

"I know my son is in the hospital, but they’re not giving me answers," said Sharon Jones as she paced outside the Lancaster Sheriff’s station for an update on her son who was shot Wednesday night and taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.

"It’s not fair to me and the other parents that have been out there," she said.

The distraught mother waited for over an hour at the Sheriff’s station before returning to the hospital to check on the condition of her 23-year-old son Keldrige Stewart.

"It’s ridiculous… back and forth…back and forth. Young kids are out here getting shot while my son is lying on the ground," she said.

Tuesday night, three separate shootings in the Antelope Valley city left two others dead and at least one injured.

Investigators have not confirmed if the shootings are connected. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.