LA County health department turns off social media replies, says account is for 'informational purposes' only

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health turned off the ability for social media users to reply to its posts, and said in a Sunday statement that its social media accounts are for "informational purposes only."

"This account is now for informational purposes only and, for that reason, public comments are limited to live 'town hall' type events it conducts wherein it solicits questions from the public during the live event. Once such events are concluded, the Department will then close the live event post to public comments. Other posts will remain closed to public comments," the tweet reads.

The department also said that residents can send a direct message if they have any questions.

"Residents who have questions or are looking for guidance can send a direct message and Public Health will respond as soon as possible," the tweet states.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health began to turn off the replies to its tweets on July 28, as well as the ability for users to comment on its Facebook and Instagram posts.

In a statement to FOX 11 at the time, a spokesperson for the department said that the ability for users to comment on its social media posts were disabled after receiving concerns about harassment.

"Public Health has zero tolerance for threats, bullying or harassment on any of our platforms and made the decision to disable social media comments after receiving concerns from numerous residents who were being targeted," the spokesperson said. "Residents who wish to share their thoughts with Public Health can still do so by sending direct messages to our accounts."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told Fox News Digital it has no further comment on the decision.

