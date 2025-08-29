LA County DA calls on Newsom to increase Prop 36 funding

The Brief Los Angeles County officials are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators to increase funding for Proposition 36. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman argues that without the needed funding, the implementation of Prop. 36 is "slower" and jails are not equipped to act as treatment centers. Despite the push for more funding, Governor Newsom’s office reports that California has spent $1.7 billion on public safety, and so far the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has filed about 3,000 Proposition 36 cases.



Officials in Los Angeles County on Thursday called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators to increase funding for Proposition 36.

Following a town hall in Torrance about Proposition 36, FOX 11 exclusively interviewed Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"We will call [Governor Newsom]," Hochman said. "We will send him social media. We will DM him. I'll say it right to the camera, Governor Newsom if you're watching, get us this funding. If you want to save lives, get us this funding."

Last November, almost 70% of Californians voted in favor of Proposition 36, which increases felony charges and sentences for certain drug and theft crimes while creating a treatment-focused court process for certain drug possession crimes.

Newsom approved $110 million for the new law, but that's less than the $400 million Proposition 36 supporters argue is needed every year.

FOX 11 asked Hochman if the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office can effectively carry out Proposition 36 without the funding some believe is necessary.

"[It's] slower," Hochman said. "It's much slower. If the jails effectively have to be the treatment centers, they are not equipped fully to be proper treatment centers."

At Thursday evening's town hall, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Interim Torrance Police Chief Robert Dunn both agreed more funding was needed for Proposition 36, while dozens of Torrance residents also voiced their opinions to Sacramento.

"I'm going to listen to the experts that are actually doing the work," said Arthur Schaper. "They said we need $400 million. It's shameful for the governor to be pursuing a, if I may be so bold, going after a redistricting effort for some political project, when he needs to be reasserting and refunding our public safety needs. All of that money needs to be going to public safety."

"That's our tax dollars, and the things we are actually asking for," said Sandra Goetz. "Why can't we get it done?"

On Thursday, Newsom ordered the California Highway Patrol to help local authorities target criminals across several major California cities. According to his office, California has spent $1.7 billion on public safety.

So far, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has filed about 3,000 Proposition 36 cases.

"We're going to keep asking for that money," Hochman said. "If the governor has a couple hundred million dollars he wants to spend, we'd ask him to spend it on getting us mental health and drug addiction beds in our community."