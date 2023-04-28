LA County crews find man who drowned in Mt. Baldy area

A person who went missing after swimming in the Mt. Baldy area was found Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

The man reportedly went missing Sunday after he never resurfaced from a tunnel in a river.

A Search and Rescue team with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and county deputies were called to an area after a man who had been floating in the river was found unresponsive around 12:05 a.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found a man between the ages of 18 and 25 who appeared to have drowned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.