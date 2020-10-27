LA County considers 'COVID-19 recovery fee' on bills for dining-in

article

Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries in unincorporated areas of the county to add a 'COVID-19 recovery fee' to bills for dine-in customers.

Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested that the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs work with county counsel and labor and business representatives to see whether such a charge is feasible and report back to the board on Nov. 24.

The fee would not apply to take-out or delivery orders and would be clearly disclosed as a surcharge.

