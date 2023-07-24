LA County Animal Care to expand public visiting hours

Starting next week, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will expand public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, the agency announced Monday.

The centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays as of Aug. 1 -- increasing from 23 hours per week to 36, a 56% boost. There will be no public viewing on Sundays, but DACC will continue to admit stray animals and reunite lost pets with their families.

"Expanding our hours for public access to our animals will enable more time for people to look for potential new family members or search for their lost pets," DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement.

"We have developed this new schedule so we can provide the greatest access for the public while working within our budgetary limitations."

During the pandemic, the agency had cut back visiting hours and implemented an appointment system. DACC will continue offering appointments.

The county's seven animal care centers are located at:

Agoura Hills, 29525 Agoura Road, 818-991-0071;

Baldwin Park, 4275 North Elton St., 626-962-3577;

Carson/Gardena, 216 W. Victoria St., Gardena, 310-523-9566;

Castaic, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, 661-257-3191;

Downey, 11258 S. Garfield Ave., 562-940-6898;

Lancaster, 5210 W. Avenue I, 661-940-4191, and

Palmdale, 38550 Sierra Highway, 661-575-2888.

More information, including how to book an appointment, is available at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/.