LA councilwoman looking to tackle 'van lords', tighten RV sales

Citing safety concerns, Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park presented a motion aimed at tightening regulations on RV sales and leasing in public rights-of-way.

She says the motion is in response to the emerging trend of 'van-lords', people who rent RVs to individuals experiencing homelessness.

"These practices capitalize on the vulnerability of our homeless community, reduce available parking, and create significant life safety issues," Park said.

She is now asking for an amendment to Los Angeles Municipal Code (LAMC) Section 80.73.1, which currently prohibits reserving any street, parking space or other public space for business activities related to new and used vehicles. The municipal code does not explicitly cover RVs.

Park's proposed amendment seeks to include RVs in the types of vehicles prohibited from conducting business in public rights-of-way and affirm RV lessors’ responsibility to adhere to state codes.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's 2022 Point-In-Time Count reported that approximately 6,500 individuals are living in 4,000 RVs across the city, a 40% increase since 2018.