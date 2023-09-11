LA City reports possible bird flu case in area

article

Los Angeles officials are sounding the alarm after a suspected bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was reported in the area.

The city – whose announcement was written in a joint statement with the Los Angeles County Public Health – did not specify where or when the suspected case may have been detected. It is also unknown if humans were impacted by the suspected bird flu case.

In the joint statement, officials issued a warning to residents to make sure wild birds, including ducks, geese and swans, aren't being fed. Health officials also warn the public to not touch the wild birds, even if they look healthy.

In the meantime, residents who spot dead or sick birds are asked to call 213-288-7060.

Los Angeles County Public Health had previously warned the public about bird flu earlier in the year. According to a press release published five months prior to Monday, there were 30 confirmed HPAI cases among wild birds between October 2022 and April 2023.