LA City Council orders equity analysis of crimes vs. Black women, girls

Los Angeles will be conducting a formal report on violence and crime targeting Black women and girls.

City Council on Tuesday approved an equity analysis in response to the murder of 16-year-old Tioni Theus, who was found dead on the side of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles in January.

The analysis will also look into how the cases are handled and the rate at which they are solved.

The council says it hopes the recommendations to come out of this will lead to equity and justice for Black women and Black girls.