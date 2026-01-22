LA City Council approves $2.7 million for LAPD to hire 410 total recruits in 2026

The Brief The L.A. City Council approved $2.7 million to hire 130 additional LAPD recruits, bringing the total expected hires for this fiscal year to roughly 410. The decision sparked debate over a looming $25 million deficit next year, with some council members warning the move "robs Peter to pay Paul" amid a citywide fiscal crisis. Officials have not yet identified specific cost-saving measures to cover the long-term price tag.



In a 9-4 vote that exposed deep rifts over the city’s fiscal health, the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved nearly $2.7 million to hire 130 additional Los Angeles Police Department recruits for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The decision allows the department to expand its total hiring goal to 410 recruits this year as Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell push to bolster a depleted force ahead of major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

What we know:

The Los Angeles City Council voted 9-4 on Wednesday to transfer nearly $2.7 million from LAPD accounts to fund a significant increase in police hiring.

This funding allows the department to hire 130 more recruits than originally budgeted for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell advocated for the move, citing the need to bolster a force that has seen staffing drop by 1,400 officers since 2019.

The new hires are expected to bring the total number of sworn officers to approximately 8,500.

What they're saying:

The vote reflected a deep divide within the council.

Supporting the measure, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez noted the city is "robbing Peter to pay Paul" and emphasized that "the reality is that there are far greater cost efficiencies that we have to start looking at across the board."

Meanwhile, Chief McDonnell defended the department's performance, stating, "Homicides are down to levels we haven't seen since 1966. This department is doing amazing things... but it doesn't seem to be appreciated."

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez questioned the spending, pointing out that "we have 23 police officers doing PR and media relations" whose salaries exceed the budgets of entire city departments.

By the numbers:

$2.7 million: The amount approved Wednesday for 130 new recruits and personnel support.

$25 million: The projected cost increase to the city's deficit in the 2026-27 fiscal year due to this hiring.

8,711: The number of sworn police officers currently in the department as of mid-January.

1,400: The number of officers the LAPD has lost since 2019 due to attrition and competition.

What's next:

The focus now shifts to the April budget discussions, where City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo expects to have a clearer picture of how much money can be saved through a voluntary overtime bank program. These savings are intended to help offset the $25 million in ongoing costs.

Additionally, the council will consider a proposal to transfer LAPD budget auditors to the City Controller’s Office to increase financial oversight.