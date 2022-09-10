LA, cities across SoCal to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11

article

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, city and county leaders will gather Sunday for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center -- one of numerous 9/11 commemorations planned across the Southland.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley will ring 10 bells, and the ceremony will also include bagpipers and a helicopter flyover.

Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone and members of the LAFD who were deployed to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 are also set to attend.

The ceremony is closed to the public due to COVID-19 health concerns, but can be streamed online at vimeo.com/showcase/7782094.

The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, many of whom were aboard three flights bound for Los Angeles International Airport.

The tribute is among a host of ceremonies, memorials and gatherings planned across the Southland to mark the solemn anniversary.

The city of Long Beach will observe a moment of silence at 9:11 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed on Long Beach's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, and on the Long Beach police and fire departments' Facebook and Twitter pages.

"September 11th will forever impact our country," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish added: "With each year that passes, it is important that we pause on this day and remember all those we lost and the families that they left behind."

In Beverly Hills, the fire department headquarters will host an informal ceremony at 6:45 a.m., followed by a remembrance at the Beverly Hills Memorial Garden in the evening.

Holocaust Museum LA in Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District will present the West Coast debut of a sculpture exhibit titled "911: Vignettes of Emotion" by the artist A. Thomas Schomberg.

The Orange County Fire Authority will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the agency's headquarters at 1 Fire Authority Road in Irvine. District Attorney Todd Spitzer will also participate in the ceremony, which features honor guard members leading a bell-ringing ceremony.

In addition, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes and Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy will speak at the Richard Nixon Library and Museum in Yorba Linda in a remembrance set to begin at 11 a.m.

Other events include a Patriot Day Paddle around Newport Harbor in Newport Beach.

On Monday, Pepperdine University will host an "Honoring the Heroes of 9/11" event, featuring Chancellor Sara Jackson and President Jim Gash. The university also has an annual display of nearly 3,000 flags in honor of the victims of the attack. The flags will fly on campus through Sept. 23.