LAPD investigating after man shot in stomach in Chinatown

A man is fighting for his life at the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in downtown Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood overnight.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 2 a.m. Thursday, a man attempted to get into a well-known pub on Hill Street. Apparently, he wasn’t allowed in and investigators believe it was because he may have already been intoxicated.

The man then walked across the street when officials said a green vehicle pulled up and someone inside the car opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and he was struck at least once in the stomach.

Somehow, the victim managed to walk half a block to the Shell gas station located at the corner of College and Hill streets where the clerks called for help. The man was rushed to an area hospital.

California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene Thursday morning diverting traffic from the 110 Freeway.

CHP was diverted traffic from the 110 Freeway after a man was critically wounded in a shooting.

Preliminary reports indicate this was a drive-by shooting and it’s unknown why the victim was targeted.

No further information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.