LA cargo theft: Two arrested, nearly $4M of stolen property recovered

The Brief Two people associated with a South American theft group were arrested for allegedly selling and moving stolen cargo. Detectives recovered over $3,900,000 in stolen property.



Nearly $4 million in stolen property was recovered by the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Detectives from LAPD, Los Angeles Port Police, Union Pacific Police Department, and Los Angeles World Airport Police arrested two prominent members of the South American Theft Group (SATG) for their involvement in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo.

Detectives arrested 41-year-old Oscar David Borrero-Manchola and 25-year-old Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo credit: LAPD

Detectives recovered over $1,200,000 in stolen tequila, speakers, coffee, clothing, shoes, body wash, and pet food along with a stolen shipment of bitcoin mining computers, valued at $2,700,000.

The mining computers were seized at LAX as they were about to be loaded onto a plane headed to Hong Kong.

According to police, Borrero-Manchola was arrested for receiving stolen property, and was cited and released. Martinez-Ramos was arrested on a no-bail warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-5920. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.